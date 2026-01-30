Commentary: Japanese PM Takaichi’s great election gamble

TOKYO: Moments into the first stump speech of her election campaign, Sanae Takaichi asked voters to imagine her dyeing her hair - a procedure that Japan’s 104th prime minister said she performed herself.

Mid-application, in her scenario, disaster strikes. It’s the Big One: the cataclysmic earthquake that Tokyo has long dreaded. Basic services, including water, are severed.

“The hair dye would be applied, but I wouldn’t be able to wash it off,” said Takaichi, who has staked three decades in politics, a breakthrough for women and arguably Japan’s hardest-won premiership on the shortest general election campaign in the country’s post-war history. The reference to quake-interrupted hair dyeing led smoothly into an impassioned pledge for significantly greater earthquake readiness.

The election is a mighty gamble on Takaichi’s personal popularity, her ability to present herself as a force for real change and capacity to win the nation over very quickly. The ballot is likely to be close. She has a lot of Japan to convince that a vote for the uninspiring local Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) candidate in their constituency is reliably a vote for her dynamic premiership.