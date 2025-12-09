Commentary: China-Japan spat - both Washington and Beijing’s reactions are unsettling for the rest of Asia

WASHINGTON DC: After Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s warning in November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan would pose an “existential threat” to Japan and that Tokyo may intervene militarily in response, Beijing reacted with a familiar mix of diplomatic fury and economic pressure.

Then came a second shock: Rather than rallying behind its formal ally Japan, United States President Donald Trump reportedly urged Ms Takaichi to dial down her rhetoric after he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping, concerned that tensions over Taiwan would jeopardise US trade negotiations with Beijing.

Though Tokyo later denied that Mr Trump had issued such a request, Japanese officials have reportedly expressed frustration at the lack of stronger support from the Trump administration.

While US Ambassador to Japan George Glass publicly denounced China’s actions as “provocative” and “coercive”, and reaffirmed Washington’s “unshakable” commitment to the US-Japan security alliance of nearly eight decades, that message has not been echoed at the top. It suggests that the Trump administration is placing more weight on other considerations.

Taken together, these reactions highlight an unsettling feature of today’s geopolitics: Great powers are increasingly willing to shape events to suit their own aims, even when doing so leaves counterparts exposed. In both Beijing and Washington, leaders are approaching the dispute with their narrow interests at the forefront, assuming states reliant on them for economic stability or security will ultimately adapt.