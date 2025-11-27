Trump advises Takaichi not to provoke China on Taiwan: Report

TOKYO: United States President Donald Trump advised Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi not to provoke China over Taiwan's sovereignty, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Nov 27), after a diplomatic spat between Tokyo and Beijing.

The row between Asia's two biggest economies was triggered by a suggestion from new premier Takaichi that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on the island, which China claims as part of its territory.

In a phone call with Trump on Monday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping pressed the ever-sensitive issue, saying its return was an "integral part of the post-war international order", according to China's foreign ministry.

Shortly after, "Trump set up a call with Takaichi and advised her not to provoke Beijing on the question of the island's sovereignty", the WSJ said, citing Japanese officials and an American briefed on the call.

"The advice from Trump was subtle, and he didn't pressure Takaichi to walk back her comments," the WSJ reported.

A spokeswoman for Takaichi's office declined to comment when contacted by AFP.