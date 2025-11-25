China’s Xi tells Trump Taiwan’s ‘return’ key to post-war order: Report

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump during a phone call on Monday (Nov 24) that Taiwan’s “return to China” is a central element of the post-World War II international order, according to state news agency Xinhua.
“China and the United States once fought side by side against fascism and militarism, and should now work together to safeguard the outcomes of World War Two,” Xi said, according to the report.
A White House official confirmed that the two leaders had spoken but did not provide details of the call.
China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan rejects Beijing’s claim and says only its people can decide the island’s future.
TIES STABILISE AFTER MONTHS OF TENSION
Xi’s remarks come amid rising diplomatic friction between China and Japan after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi warned that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could prompt a military response from Tokyo.
Xi and Trump met in South Korea on Oct 30 after months of trade strains driven by Trump’s tariff policies. Since then, China has resumed purchases of US soybeans and halted expanded curbs on rare earth exports, while Washington has reduced tariffs on China by 10 per cent.
Xi said bilateral ties had stabilised and improved since the meeting. “The facts again show that cooperation benefits both sides while confrontation hurts both,” he told Trump, urging both countries to maintain positive momentum and broaden cooperation.
The leaders also discussed the war in Ukraine. Xi reiterated that China supports all efforts that contribute to peace and called on all parties to narrow differences.