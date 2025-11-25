Japan PM Takaichi holds call with Trump amid China dispute

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and President Donald Trump discussed China relations in a phone call on Tuesday (Nov 25), their first talks since the Japanese premier sparked a major diplomatic bust-up with Beijing over her remarks on Taiwan.

Takaichi's response to a question in parliament earlier this month that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a Japanese military response prompted a furious response from Beijing that has included a boycott on travel to Japan.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of it. The island's government rejects Beijing's claim and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Trump in a call on Monday that Taiwan's "return to China" is a key part of Beijing's vision for the world order, China's official Xinhua news agency reported.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Trump touted progress in trade talks but made no mention of discussions on Taiwan with Xi in a post on Truth Social following his call with the Chinese leader.

"President Trump gave a brief explanation of the recent state of US-China relations," Takaichi told reporters following her call with Trump on Tuesday, declining to go into further details.

"President Trump mentioned that he and I are extremely good friends, and that he would be delighted to receive a call from me at any time," she added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the call.

Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai said on Tuesday that for the island's 23 million people, a "return" to China is not an option.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told reporters at a regular news conference on Tuesday that "the stability of US-China relations is extremely important for the international community, including Japan".

He declined to comment on Xi's reported remarks to Trump about Taiwan.