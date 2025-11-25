'Return' to China not an option for Taiwan's people, premier says responding to Xi

TAIWAN REJECTS CHINA'S AUTONOMY MODEL

China has offered Taiwan a "one country, two systems" model, which enjoys no support from any mainstream Taiwanese political party and has been rejected by President Lai Ching-te.

Relations between Beijing and Tokyo have plunged after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said this month that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Japan.

China says Taiwan is its most important and sensitive diplomatic issue.

Trump touted progress in trade talks and said relations with China were "extremely strong" in a post on Truth Social following his call with Xi, without mentioning any discussions on Taiwan.

Taipei has repeatedly denounced Beijing for trying to distort the legacy of World War II, which ended 80 years ago, especially as Taiwan was handed to the Republic of China government at the end of the conflict.

The People's Republic of China did not come into existence until 1949, when Mao Zedong's communist forces defeated the Republic of China forces, which then fled to Taiwan.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hsiao Kuang-wei said in Taipei that China has distorted the facts around World War II, and pointed to US comments in September about how Beijing has tried to use documents from that era to pressure and isolate Taiwan.

"China has repeatedly attempted to intimidate and pressure neighbouring countries such as Taiwan and Japan in the region with its authoritarian expansionist nature," he said.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the People's Republic of China took over as the legal successor government to the Republic of China in 1949.

"China's sovereignty and inherent territorial integrity remained unchanged," she said.