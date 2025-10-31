Taiwan does not want China's 'one country, two systems', president says

HUKOU, Taiwan: Taiwan does not want China's "one country, two systems" and must uphold its freedom and democracy, and resolve to defend itself, President Lai Ching-te said on Friday (Oct 31), rejecting Beijing's latest push to get the island to come under Chinese control.

China said this week it "absolutely will not" rule out using force over Taiwan, striking a much tougher tone than a series of articles in state media that pledged benign rule if the island comes over to Beijing under a system of autonomy it uses for Hong Kong and Macau.

Lai, whom China views as a "separatist", told soldiers at a military base in northern Taiwan's Hukou that only strength can bring true peace.

"Accepting the aggressor's claims and abandoning sovereignty certainly cannot achieve peace. Therefore, we must maintain the status quo with dignity and resolve, firmly opposing annexation, aggression, and the forced advancement of unification," he said.

"We reject 'one country, two systems' because we will forever uphold our free and democratic constitutional system," Lai added.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No major political party in Taiwan supports China's "one country, two systems" idea.

Lai said that the Republic of China - Taiwan's formal name - and the People's Republic of China are "not subordinate" to each other and that "Taiwan's sovereignty cannot be violated or annexed" and its future can only be decided by its people.

"The Taiwanese people safeguarding their sovereignty and preserving their democratic and free way of life should not be viewed as provocation. Investing in national defence is investing in peace."