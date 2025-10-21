China more interested in expansion than solving economic problems, Taiwan official says

TAIPEI: China is more interested in expansionism than solving its own pressing economic and social issues, and Taiwan is determined to defend itself from Chinese aggression, the island's top security official said on Tuesday (Oct 21).

Democratically-governed Taiwan has complained of a stepped up military and diplomatic pressure campaign by Beijing, which views the island as its own territory, including regular war games near the island. Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims.

Speaking at a forum in Taipei, Joseph Wu, head of Taiwan's National Security Council, noted that China's ruling Communist Party was this week holding a key meeting of senior officials, known as a plenum.

"Even though we see worrisome trends in the Chinese economy, the news these days is not how the PRC leadership coming up with good or big packages to bring their economy up from the slump, it's about the purge of top PLA generals," he said, referring to the People's Republic of China and People's Liberation Army.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Last week, ahead of the plenum, China announced two top military leaders had been expelled from the party and the military on corruption charges, the most senior officers to be purged in an anti-graft drive that began in 2023.

Wu also mentioned the scenes from last month's massive military parade in Beijing held by President Xi Jinping to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"The footages of the Sep 3 military parade gave an impression of China still seeking global dominance, not solving domestic economic and social problems. This doesn't make too much sense to me," he added.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China views Taiwan President Lai Ching-te and his government as "separatists" and has rebuffed multiple offers of talks. China says Taiwan is one of its provinces with no right to call itself a country.

Wu said that Lai was committed to maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, and that while Taiwan "will not be seen as a provocateur", peace had to come through strength, hence the government's commitment to increased defence spending.

"Please allow me to be straightforward. Taiwan is determined to defend itself," he said.