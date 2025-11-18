China-Japan diplomatic row: What’s driving Beijing’s anger - and why this time is different

BEIJING: China’s sharp pushback against Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments on Taiwan may point to deeper concerns, analysts say, in a reaction that goes beyond routine diplomatic theatre.

They believe Beijing views the remarks not as an off-hand comment but as testing a “red line” over Taiwan and advancing what it sees as a “dangerous” effort to “normalise” Japan’s military by eroding post‑war restraints - a trigger that sets this dispute apart from past flare-ups over wartime history or the disputed Senkaku/Diaoyu islands.

Speaking to lawmakers on Nov 7, Takaichi said: “The so-called Taiwan contingency has become so serious that we have to anticipate a worst-case scenario.”

She added that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger the deployment of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) if the conflict posed an existential threat to Japan, whose territory lies just 110 kilometres from Taiwan.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“This is not a one-off gaffe or a case of inexperience - it is targeted,” said Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University of China.

“Treating it (Taiwan) as a country and openly talking about military intervention … there's no question that this is a substantive escalation,” he added.