Japan warns citizens in China about safety as diplomatic crisis deepens

BEIJING: Japan has warned its citizens in China to step up safety precautions and avoid crowded places amid a deepening dispute between Beijing and Tokyo over Taiwan.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the latest advisory is a renewed call for safety measures as sentiment towards Japan reflected in Chinese media had deteriorated after recent diplomatic events affecting the neighbours' ties.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sparked the most serious diplomatic clash between the two East Asian powers in years when she told Japanese lawmakers this month that a Chinese attack on Taiwan threatening Japan's survival could trigger a military response.

"We have made judgments based on comprehensive consideration of the security situation in the country or region, as well as its political and social conditions," Kihara said on Tuesday (Nov 18) about the safety notice.

The Japanese embassy in China had on Monday reminded citizens to respect local customs and be careful in their interactions with Chinese people.

It also asked citizens to be aware of their surroundings when outside, advising them not to travel alone and urging extra caution when travelling with children.

"If you see a person or group that looks even slightly suspicious, do not approach them and leave the area immediately," the embassy notice said.

Film distributors have also suspended the screening of at least two Japanese films in China amid the deepening dispute between Tokyo and Beijing, in what Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said late on Monday was a "prudent decision" that took into account souring domestic audience sentiment.

Some Japanese films, including the animated "Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Hot! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers" and manga-turned-movie "Cells at Work!", originally slated for release in the coming weeks, will not begin screening in mainland China as scheduled, CCTV said, citing checks with film importers and distributors.