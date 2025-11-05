Commentary: US and China as co-equals? Trump-Xi meeting hints at new G2 world

HONG KONG: On the face of it, the much-anticipated meeting between China’s President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Donald Trump in Busan, South Korea on Thursday (Oct 30) delivered little by way of concrete breakthroughs.

Yet it may have quietly opened the door to a new modus vivendi: a Group of Two (G2) world in which China and the United States coordinate on some global problems while continuing to compete, even fiercely, on others.

True to form, Mr Trump called the leaders’ first face-to-face encounter in six years a “great success”, rating it “a 12 out of 10”. Beneath the hyperbole, the narrow deal-making was modest – a limited truce in the tariff war Mr Trump reignited in April.

According to official readouts, Washington agreed to cut fentanyl-related tariffs from 20 per cent to 10 per cent, trimming the total combined tariff rate from 57 per cent to 47 per cent – still higher than pre-trade war levels. Beijing, for its part, pledged to maintain rare earth exports under a one-year renewable arrangement and to restart purchases of US soybeans.

Contentious issues – ranging from the forced sale of TikTok to US restrictions on semiconductor exports – were punted to further negotiations.