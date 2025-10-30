Snap Insight: In Busan, Trump and Xi show that avoiding a fight is still the priority

SINGAPORE: The much-anticipated meeting between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies - their first face-to-face in six years - was over in a little over 100 minutes.

United States President Donald Trump rated his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping a 12 out of 10. Mr Xi called it a step toward an “important consensus”. There was no joint statement, and both avoided saying anything that might suggest weakness.

Still, the meeting in Busan, South Korea, on Thursday (Oct 30) was of significance. It signalled a de-escalation of sorts following tit-for-tat measures over tariffs and a rare earths dispute that had considerably raised US-China tensions.

Mr Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he departed Busan that the meeting had been “amazing” and that he would be visiting China in April 2026.

The brevity of the meeting - shorter than the "three or four hours" Mr Trump had expected - suggested that groundwork on key issues was already prepared, likely at the Oct 25 meeting in Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng where in Mr Bessent’s words the two sides reached a "very substantial framework".