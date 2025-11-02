What did Trump, Xi agree to on tariffs, export controls and fentanyl?

WASHINGTON: The White House on Saturday (Nov 1) released details about the agreement that United States President Donald Trump reached this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping to de-escalate their countries’ trade war, including US tariff reductions and a pause in Beijing's new restrictions on rare earth minerals and magnets.

The deal, which also includes resumption of Chinese purchases of American soybeans, averts Trump's threatened 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods and extends a delicate trade truce between the world's two largest economies for about a year.

Here are some of the key elements of the Trump-Xi agreement that was reached in Busan, South Korea, on Thursday.

TARIFF REDUCTION ON FENTANYL-RELATED CHINESE GOODS

The US will halve the 20 per cent tariff on Chinese goods related to supplies of fentanyl opioid precursor chemicals coming from China.

The reduction to 10 per cent on the duties first imposed in February will cut the overall US tariff rate on Chinese imports to about 47 per cent from 57 per cent, according to US officials.

That total includes duties of about 25 per cent imposed on Chinese imports during Trump's first term in the White House and a reduced 10 per cent "reciprocal" tariff imposed in April and previous "Most Favored Nation" tariff rates.

PAUSE ON CHINA'S RARE EARTH EXPORT CONTROLS

China agreed to a one-year pause on export controls it unveiled this month on rare earth minerals and magnets, which have vital roles in cars, planes and weapons and have become Beijing's most potent source of leverage in its trade war with Washington.

Those controls would have required export licences for products with even trace amounts of a larger list of elements and were aimed at preventing their use in military products.