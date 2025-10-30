Trump-Xi summit: Who walked away happier, and what’s next for Sino-US ties?

SHANGHAI/BEIJING: If the Sino-United States relationship were indeed like a ship navigating the high seas amid “winds and waves”, as likened to by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the summit between him and US counterpart Donald Trump has managed to steady it - for now, say analysts.

The 100-minute meeting on Thursday (Oct 30) in the South Korean port city of Busan yielded no breakthroughs, but a handful of reciprocal measures and conciliatory language signals a joint interest in de-escalating the world’s most consequential bilateral rivalry - at least in the near term, observers note.

Wu Se-chih, an assistant professor at Taipei University of Marine Technology, said the tone and optics appeared carefully managed.

“We saw Xi Jinping praising Trump’s ability to handle international conflicts, while Trump in turn called Xi a ‘great leader of a great nation’,” he said.

“You can tell both leaders were trying to create a friendly, constructive atmosphere - setting the tone for negotiations and for this meeting itself. That was definitely one of the highlights.”

Andy Mok, a senior research fellow at the Beijing-based think tank Center for China and Globalization (CCG), called it a “fairly positive” meeting, in part due to what he perceives to be a change in the US position towards China.

“I think (the US has) really changed their attitude and their expectations … (and) must now view China as a peer, and in some ways, even in a superior position.”

And given that outcomes of the summit were largely in line with expectations, observers say both sides would likely walk away relatively happy, and that a period of stability is in store - at least for the next year, if not until both leaders visit each other in the coming months.

CALMER WATERS, FOR NOW

The Busan talks followed earlier consultations between US and Chinese trade officials in Kuala Lumpur, where several key outcomes were negotiated in advance.

Su Yue, principal economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), described the outcomes overall as “neutral but constructive,” and in line with the signals that had shaped market expectations ahead of the summit.

According to China’s Ministry of Commerce, the US agreed to suspend for one year its Section 301 investigation into Beijing’s maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors - a probe into China's “apparent failure” to comply with the "Phase One" deal signed in 2020 during Trump’s first presidency to end a bruising trade war.

China, in turn, will suspend its corresponding countermeasures.