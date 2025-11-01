Trump-Xi meeting offers relief but rivalry, distrust remain: PM Wong

SECURITY AND TRADE ARE MORE INTERTWINED TODAY

Giving his take on how the APEC summit went, Mr Wong said there is a shift in how trade discussions are conducted in today’s context, noting that the multilateral bloc’s founding mission was to promote open and free trade in the Asia-Pacific.

Mr Wong said: “Today, when we meet, APEC leaders still talk about trade, but different modifiers are used to describe trade.

“It is not just ‘open and free’. Some economies talk about trade having to be ‘fair and balanced’, suggesting that it wasn’t in the past,” he said.

Increasingly, the word “security” is also used liberally alongside trade discussions – not just carve-outs related to national security, but also economic, supply chain and technological security, Mr Wong said.

“In the name of security, more barriers are put up against trade.”

Asked about his dinner on Oct 29 with Mr Trump as well as other APEC leaders, Mr Wong said a wide range of global and regional issues were discussed, but not the specifics of trade.

But he added that looking at the policies under the Trump administration, it is “quite clear” what the US will continue to do where trade is concerned.

“They would like to see trade continuing. They know that they can’t do everything within America ... they will need partners.”

He then added that the Trump administration's actions reflect the mood of the American people, which believes that trade in past decades has not benefitted the US and hence would like to see some rebalancing.

“How long will this continue for? No one can say,” said Mr Wong, reiterating that these wider trends are likely to continue across the world in terms of security and trade concerns.

After his meeting during the APEC summit with US Treasury Secretary Bessent, Mr Wong said in response to a question about the US’ trade tariffs on Singapore that the issue of trade was only discussed briefly.

Mr Wong, who is also Singapore’s finance minister, said the two sides discussed fintech, digital assets, tax policies and how Singapore cooperates with the US when they take action against organised crime.

As for trade, the prime minister noted that US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong are the main negotiators in this area.

Singapore is currently subject to a US baseline tariff rate of 10 per cent. Pharmaceutical companies are subject to a 100 per cent tariff rate “unless a company is building their pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in America”.

“I updated (Mr Bessent) on Singapore’s positions and where we stand, and hopefully he will update and share that with his colleagues in the government too, and we can continue to make progress on our trade negotiations.”