A token of Singapore-US partnership: PM Wong presents Trump with customised RSAF bomber jacket in South Korea
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the jacket was a token of appreciation for America's longstanding support of the Singapore Armed Forces' training in the US.
GYEONGJU, South Korea: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong presented US President Donald Trump with a customised Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) bomber jacket on Wednesday (Oct 29) as a token of appreciation for America's longstanding support of the army's training in the US.
He did so during a dinner hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung that both leaders attended together with leaders from Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Thailand and Vietnam.
The jacket presented to Mr Trump is like the ones worn by Singapore pilots training in the US, said Mr Wong in a Facebook post.
"Singapore values our security partnership with the US," wrote Mr Wong, who said he conveyed Singapore's deep appreciation for the US's support.
During the dinner, the leaders had a wide-ranging and engaging conversation on global developments, and shared their views on the challenges and opportunities ahead, said Mr Wong.
"Always valuable to exchange perspectives with friends and partners from around the world," he added.
The world leaders are in Gyeongju to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economic summit.
Mr Wong will be attending the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) before making an official visit to the capital city at the invitation of Mr Lee.
Mr Trump arrived in South Korea on Wednesday and will be meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. Held amid heightened trade tensions between the two superpowers, this meeting will be their first one since Mr Trump took office for his second term.
The Chinese foreign ministry said the talks would happen in Busan, which is about an hour's drive from Gyeongju.
South Korea is the last stop on Mr Trump's Asia tour, which included trips to Malaysia for the ASEAN Summit as well as Japan.