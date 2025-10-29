A token of Singapore-US partnership: PM Wong presents Trump with customised RSAF bomber jacket in South Korea

GYEONGJU, South Korea: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong presented US President Donald Trump with a customised Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) bomber jacket on Wednesday (Oct 29) as a token of appreciation for America's longstanding support of the army's training in the US.

He did so during a dinner hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung that both leaders attended together with leaders from Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Thailand and Vietnam.

The jacket presented to Mr Trump is like the ones worn by Singapore pilots training in the US, said Mr Wong in a Facebook post.

"Singapore values our security partnership with the US," wrote Mr Wong, who said he conveyed Singapore's deep appreciation for the US's support.

During the dinner, the leaders had a wide-ranging and engaging conversation on global developments, and shared their views on the challenges and opportunities ahead, said Mr Wong.

"Always valuable to exchange perspectives with friends and partners from around the world," he added.

