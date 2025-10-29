PM Wong to make introductory visit to South Korea, meet with President Lee Jae Myung

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit South Korea from Oct 29 (Wednesday) to Nov 2 and meet President Lee Jae Myung in Seoul.

This is Mr Wong’s first visit to South Korea since he became prime minister. Mr Lee became South Korea’s president in June after his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted by the country's Constitutional Court.

Mr Wong, who is also the finance minister, will attend the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) in Gyeongju before making an official visit to the capital city at the invitation of Mr Lee.

Singapore and South Korea commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations this year.

In Gyeongju, located in the southeast of the country, Mr Wong will participate in AELM sessions and the APEC Business Advisory Council dialogue.

Participants are set to discuss ways to promote trade and investment, harness the benefits of new technology and respond to demographic changes in the Asia-Pacific region.

The AELM brings leaders from APEC’s 21 member economies together at a time of global economic uncertainty, including US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who are expected to meet in South Korea on Thursday.

Mr Wong will also have meals and bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries while in Gyeongju. He will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, and Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and for Home Affairs Sim Ann.

Officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry will also be part of the delegation.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu and Ms Sim will represent Singapore at the APEC Ministerial Meeting from Oct 29 to Oct 30.

In Seoul, Mr Lee will meet Mr Wong at the South Korean presidential office and host an official luncheon.

The leaders will hold a ceremony to sign memoranda of understanding as well as a joint press conference to launch the upgrade of relations between Singapore and South Korea to a strategic partnership.

Mr Wong will also lay a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery and meet overseas Singaporeans based in South Korea at a reception.

In Seoul, he will be accompanied by his wife, Ms Sim, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and for Health Tan Kiat How and Senior Minister of State for Transport and for Law Murali Pillai, as well as other officials.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be the Acting Prime Minister in Mr Wong's absence.