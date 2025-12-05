Commentary: Trump’s ‘dealmaker’ approach to peace and war is cause for concern

SINGAPORE: With the ink drying on the Gaza peace plan, two real estate developers from New York are eyeing a deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Steve Witkoff, the Middle East peace envoy for United States President Donald Trump, and Mr Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, made diplomatic history in October when they convinced Israeli and Hamas leaders to agree to a 20-point plan that led to a ceasefire and the release of all remaining Israeli hostages. While tensions persist and many details left to finalise, it was still a remarkable breakthrough that raised hopes of ending the Gaza conflict.

This is not Mr Kushner’s first foray into foreign policy. During Mr Trump’s first term, he was the driver behind the Abraham Accords, which sought to normalise diplomatic ties between Israel and three Arab states.

Mr Witkoff and Mr Kushner now aim to replicate their Gaza success in Ukraine. The pair were in Moscow on Tuesday (Dec 2) to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin but left with no deal.

Yet, with the talks prioritising speed and secrecy, America’s European allies risk becoming sidelined from security in their own region. This could also hint at how Washington might handle a conflict in Asia.