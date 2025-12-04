China, Russia discuss Ukraine, reach 'consensus' on Japan during Chinese minister's visit

BEIJING: China and Russia reached "broad consensus" on a range of issues during the Chinese foreign minister's trip to Moscow this week, amid a burst of diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine and as Beijing seeks to rally support in a row with Tokyo.

Beijing and Moscow must "continue to coordinate and cooperate, to resolutely subdue Japanese far-right forces' provocative actions to undermine regional peace and stability and attempts at remilitarising," Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday, according to a Chinese ministry statement released on Wednesday (Dec 3).

The remarks come amid the worst diplomatic crisis between Beijing and Tokyo in years, after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said last month a hypothetical Chinese attack on democratically ruled Taiwan could trigger a response from Tokyo.

In a separate meeting, Wang and Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu "conducted strategic alignment on issues involving Japan and reached a high-level of consensus", the Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said.