Ukraine's NATO membership 'key question' in US-Russia talks: Kremlin

The prospect of Ukraine joining NATO was a "key question" in US-Russia talks in Moscow, the Kremlin said on Wednesday (Dec 3) after negotiations with US envoys brought no sign of a breakthrough.



Membership in the alliance is one of the stumbling blocks in US-led efforts to end the four-year war - a conflict that US President Donald Trump had pledged to settle within a day of returning to office.



Kyiv views membership in NATO as a bulwark against a future Russian assault, while Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned the expansion of NATO as one of the reasons for sending troops to Ukraine.



The topic was "one of the key questions, it was discussed," between Putin, US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, top Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.



"The American partners have confirmed their readiness to take into account our considerations and our key proposals," Ushakov told journalists, including from AFP, during a briefing.