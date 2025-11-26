Trump says 'close' to Ukraine war deal, but Europeans cautious

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Nov 25) that a deal to end the Ukraine war was “very close”, even as European leaders urged caution and Russian missiles struck Kyiv during the latest overnight barrage.

Trump, who has repeatedly expressed frustration that he has not yet delivered on his campaign pledge to rapidly end the conflict, said “we are getting very close to a deal.”

His initial 28-point plan, criticised for being heavily aligned with Russia’s demands, has been replaced with a revised proposal that includes more Ukrainian positions. A Ukrainian official told AFP the new version was “significantly better”, though US officials acknowledged that “delicate” issues remain unresolved.

French President Emmanuel Macron said there was “clearly no Russian willingness” to enter a ceasefire or seriously discuss the updated, more Ukraine-friendly draft.

Talks between US and Ukrainian negotiators in Geneva over the weekend triggered a flurry of diplomacy, with further meetings taking place in Abu Dhabi between US and Russian delegates. Leaders from the coalition of about 30 countries supporting Ukraine also held virtual discussions on Tuesday.