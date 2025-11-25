‘You can’t be neutral to human suffering’: Ukrainian Nobel peace laureate urges global action on Russia’s war

BANGKOK: As Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nears its fourth year, governments that have remained neutral should consider the human cost of the conflict, said Ukrainian human rights defender and lawyer Oleksandra Matviichuk.

“I strongly believe that you can't be neutral to human suffering. You can't be neutral to (the) violation of international law, which protects you as well,” she added.

She noted that Russia, as one of five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, has veto power to stop the adoption of any UN resolution, regardless of the level of international support.

“Russia can block any decision which it doesn’t like. Russia has a population of (about) 140 million, so in comparison with Ukraine, Russia is much stronger,” said Matviichuk.

“When you say that you are neutral, you are not neutral - because in this situation, if you don't help Ukraine to resist, it means that you just help Russia to occupy Ukraine.”

The 42-year-old, who is head of the Center for Civil Liberties – a Kyiv-based human rights organisation that was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 – was speaking to CNA during a recent trip to Bangkok.

Life in Ukraine remains marked by uncertainty, loss and resilience, said Matviichuk, stressing the need for international accountability.