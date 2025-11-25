Commentary: Trump’s Ukraine peace deal reveals a well-timed Russian move

BIRMINGHAM, England: Land for peace, take it or leave it. A United States deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine – negotiated in secret with Moscow – initially appeared to be an ultimatum to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy until US counterpart Donald Trump said on Saturday (Nov 22) that it was not his “final offer”.

Kyiv and its allies rejected the draft as too favourable to Moscow. Discussions on an “updated and refined peace framework” with Ukraine are ongoing. But it is the timing of the leaked 28-point plan that makes it interesting.

Before details of this plan emerged, it seemed that Mr Trump was finally acting on his threat to sanction Russia for its invasion and force it to negotiate peace in good faith.

Russia has offered no meaningful concessions on the maximalist demands it has stuck to since at least late 2022. There were no tangible outcomes after the Alaska summit between Mr Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in August. A follow-up summit was cancelled.

Seemingly frustrated and targeting a crucial economic lifeline, Mr Trump ordered sanctions on two of Russia‘s oil majors, which took effect on Nov 21, albeit with a number of specific waivers that delay enforcement well into next year. He threatened secondary sanctions on their foreign customers, especially in India, China, and Europe.

And more importantly, he apparently gave the green light for US lawmakers to pursue legislation that would give him further powers to impose such primary and secondary sanctions.