Commentary: China does just enough to support Russia, same as the West does for Ukraine

BIRMINGHAM: Considering Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin now meet semi-regularly – twice already in 2025 – the annual meetings of their heads of government could be considered fairly unremarkable, routine events. When Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visited China on Nov 3 and 4 at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang, it was the 30th iteration of a practice that started in the wake of the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

But since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, these meetings have taken on a significant degree of geopolitical importance.

Together with the two countries’ interactions in organisations they dominate, like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the meetings serve as both symbolic reminders and operational enablers of the so-called no-limits partnership between Moscow and Beijing.

US SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN OIL

Mr Mishustin’s visit to Hangzhou and Beijing, which included an audience with Mr Xi, must be seen in a broader context.