CNA Explains: Trump’s Gaza ceasefire deal - will it bring lasting peace between Israel and Hamas?

Israel and Hamas’ deal on the first phase of United States President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan marks a diplomatic breakthrough in the two-year war that has shaken the Middle East.

However, analysts say the path to lasting peace is fraught with risks and hard choices.

Trump announced on Wednesday (Oct 8) that the two sides had agreed to a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release — the first phase of his 20-point peace plan unveiled last week to end the war in the Palestinian enclave.

Observers told CNA this agreement represents a long-overdue step toward ending the war, but stressed that many details must still be resolved before meaningful progress can take hold.

“It is frustrating that in many ways, both sides could have come to an agreement much earlier and saved an enormous amount of death and destruction,” said Stephen Zunes, professor of politics at the University of San Francisco.

“But this is certainly a positive development most immediately for the hostages and their families, but also for the Palestinians in Gaza if it holds.”

Hamas launched its deadly attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and abducting around 250 hostages. Of the 48 hostages still held, 20 are believed to be alive.

Israel’s devastating retaliatory campaign in Gaza has since killed more than 67,000 people and displaced nearly the entire population, according to Palestinian health authorities.