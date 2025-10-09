'Momentous opportunity': World leaders welcome Israel-Hamas deal
A ceasefire and hostage deal was announced under the first phase of US President Donald Trump's initiative to end the war in Gaza.
World leaders on Thursday (Oct 9) welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas, which could help end the two-year war in Gaza.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for all hostages to be released "in a dignified manner" and for a permanent ceasefire to be secured.
"I urge all stakeholders to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, recognising the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a two-state solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security," he said.
"The stakes have never been higher."
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said he hoped that the deal "would be a prelude to reaching a permanent political solution", leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who led the UK to be among the first few countries to formally recognise a Palestinian state, praised the "tireless" diplomatic efforts of mediating countries and called the deal a "crucial first step".
"This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families, and for the civilian population of Gaza, who have all endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years,” he said.
"This agreement must now be implemented in full, without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza."
MIDDLE EAST LEADERS WELCOME CEASEFIRE DEAL
Egypt, which hosted indirect talks between Israel and Hamas this week that yielded the agreement, hailed it as a “pivotal moment”.
Calling it a "historic moment", Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said the agreement "does not only close the chapter of war", it also "opens the door of hope for the peoples of the region for a future defined by justice and stability.".
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he was “very pleased” that Israel-Hamas negotiations had resulted in a ceasefire deal.
"We will closely monitor the strict implementation of the agreement and continue to contribute to the process," he added, saying Ankara would not stop until a sovereign Palestinian state was established.
Türkiye, which participated in the ceasefire negotiations in Egypt, has been one of the harshest critics of Israel's assault on Gaza, calling it a genocide. It has halted all trade with Israel, repeatedly called for international measures against its government, and demanded a two-state solution.
Erdogan also thanked Trump, "who demonstrated the necessary political will to encourage the Israeli government towards the ceasefire”.
Saudi Arabia said it appreciated the “active role” Trump played in reaching this agreement.
In a statement, it added that it hopes this step would alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, achieve a full Israeli withdrawal, and a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
"A SIGNIFICANT BREAKTHROUGH"
In Europe, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and the head of the European Council, Antonio Costa, both praised the diplomatic efforts of the US, Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye and called it an opportunity for lasting peace.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called the deal "a significant breakthrough".
French President Emmanuel Macron said France stands ready to contribute to the end of the war in Gaza.
“This agreement must mark the end of the war and the beginning of a political solution based on the two-state solution,” he said.
France will host foreign ministers from Arab and European countries for talks on Thursday on helping the Palestinians once the Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas ends.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, one of Europe's most vocal critics of Israel's offensive in Gaza, said the civilian population should now be supported and "the atrocities experienced ... never repeated".
Ireland, which has also strongly criticised Israel's military response, said the deal could "finally end the unconscionable human suffering".
"It can stop the dreadful bombing, silence the guns, end the famine and genocide, and allow a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza," deputy prime minister Simon Harris said.
In Asia, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Beijing hoped for a "permanent and comprehensive" ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, adding: "China advocates adhering to the principle that 'Palestinians should govern Palestine'."
Malaysia called the agreement "a crucial step to ending the genocide, destruction and starvation in Gaza", and urged all sides to "swiftly and comprehensively implement the agreed terms".
It recognised Trump's efforts to end the war in Gaza, a point shared by Singapore's Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, who said the US president has to be “commended tremendously” for pushing both Israel and Hamas towards a peace deal.
“The situation today, at least, there is some hope; more hope than there was previously. And you have to say, this would not have been possible without President Trump,” he said.
But Shanmugam also urged caution, even with progress being made towards peace in the region.
“Media reports, headlines are encouraging, but at the same time, the media, many seasoned observers, are urging caution. Because in the Middle East situation – Israel, Palestine – it's never done until it's done. But we all hope that this will be done,” he said.