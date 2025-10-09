'Momentous opportunity': World leaders welcome Israel-Hamas deal

World leaders on Thursday (Oct 9) welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas, which could help end the two-year war in Gaza.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for all hostages to be released "in a dignified manner" and for a permanent ceasefire to be secured.

"I urge all stakeholders to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, recognising the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a two-state solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security," he said.

"The stakes have never been higher."

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said he hoped that the deal "would be a prelude to reaching a permanent political solution", leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who led the UK to be among the first few countries to formally recognise a Palestinian state, praised the "tireless" diplomatic efforts of mediating countries and called the deal a "crucial first step".

"This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families, and for the civilian population of Gaza, who have all endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years,” he said.

"This agreement must now be implemented in full, without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza."