Trump has to be commended 'tremendously' for pushing Israel and Hamas towards peace deal, says Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: United States President Donald Trump has to be “commended tremendously” for pushing both Israel and Hamas towards a peace deal, Singapore's Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Thursday (Oct 9).

“The situation today, at least, there is some hope; more hope than there was previously. And you have to say, this would not have been possible without President Trump,” said Mr Shanmugam, who is also coordinating minister for national security.

“Ultimately, only the United States of America can influence Israel's course of action, and he (Mr Trump) has done that. I think a lot of the credit, even for us to be here, has to go to him.”

Mr Shanmugam added that from media reports, the US president is “taking a personal interest in trying to get it done”.

“Every action of his, every statement of his, suggests that that is his specific desire. So we hope that he achieves his stated goals. It will help the people of Palestine,” he said.

Mr Shanmugam was responding to a question from CNA about the Israel-Hamas agreement on the first phase of a peace plan, after meeting with three Palestinians who were offered scholarships to study at Singapore universities.