Trump has to be commended 'tremendously' for pushing Israel and Hamas towards peace deal, says Shanmugam
There is now more hope for the situation in Gaza than there was previously, said Singapore's Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam.
SINGAPORE: United States President Donald Trump has to be “commended tremendously” for pushing both Israel and Hamas towards a peace deal, Singapore's Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Thursday (Oct 9).
“The situation today, at least, there is some hope; more hope than there was previously. And you have to say, this would not have been possible without President Trump,” said Mr Shanmugam, who is also coordinating minister for national security.
“Ultimately, only the United States of America can influence Israel's course of action, and he (Mr Trump) has done that. I think a lot of the credit, even for us to be here, has to go to him.”
Mr Shanmugam added that from media reports, the US president is “taking a personal interest in trying to get it done”.
“Every action of his, every statement of his, suggests that that is his specific desire. So we hope that he achieves his stated goals. It will help the people of Palestine,” he said.
Mr Shanmugam was responding to a question from CNA about the Israel-Hamas agreement on the first phase of a peace plan, after meeting with three Palestinians who were offered scholarships to study at Singapore universities.
The long-sought agreement involves a ceasefire deal to free the living hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails - a development which world leaders have welcomed.
UN chief Antonio Guterres called it a "momentous opportunity" to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the two-year war in Gaza.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Beijing hoped for a "permanent and comprehensive" ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, adding: "China advocates adhering to the principle that 'Palestinians should govern Palestine'."
Malaysia commended Mr Trump's role in pushing for the deal, calling it a "crucial step to ending the genocide, destruction and starvation in Gaza".
The deal, if implemented, would bring the two sides closer than any previous effort to halt a war that has ballooned into a regional conflict, drawing in countries such as Iran, Yemen and Lebanon and reshaping Middle East dynamics.
Even with progress being made towards peace in the region, Mr Shanmugam also urged caution.
“Media reports, headlines are encouraging, but at the same time ... many seasoned observers are urging caution. Because the Middle East situation – Israel, Palestine – it's never done until it's done. But we all hope that this will be done,” he said.