What's in the urgent note to Trump before announcement of Gaza peace deal

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump was holding a roundtable event with conservative influencers about antifa on Wednesday (Oct 8) when Secretary of State Marco Rubio, standing in the back corner of the White House’s Blue Room, caught his eye.

He had news for Trump, he said, but it would have to wait until after the media left. Then Rubio passed the president a note.

An AP photographer covering the event zoomed in on the handwriting on White House stationery that read: “You need to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce deal first.”

“I was just given a note by the secretary of state saying that we’re very close to a deal on the Middle East, and they’re gonna need me pretty quickly,” Trump said.

“So we’ll take a couple of more questions.”