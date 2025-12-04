Commentary: US ambassador's comments show how America First will play out for Singapore

SINGAPORE: “Increase our economic and commercial ties,” was what President Donald Trump instructed Dr Anjani Sinha before he assumed the post, according to the newly arrived US Ambassador to Singapore.

Yet the backlash to Dr Sinha’s recent remarks shows just how difficult that mission will be under Mr Trump’s America First vision.

“Over many decades, American taxpayers and service members have underwritten regional security, playing an important role in making Singapore’s economic miracle possible,” said Dr Sinha in an email interview with the Straits Times.

“Now, we are asking our friends to help us rebalance the economy.” Dr Sinha was responding to a question about how Washington’s 10 per cent tariff on Singapore fits into US-Singapore ties.

Dr Sinha’s underlying message, intended or not, suggested the US sees Singapore more as a debtor than a partner. In the US' transactional worldview, one should pay back to the US what it made possible.