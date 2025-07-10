Anjani Sinha, Trump's pick for ambassador to Singapore, struggles with answers at Senate hearing

SINGAPORE: Dr Anjani Sinha, US President Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to Singapore, struggled with his responses during a Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday (Jul 9).

The session at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which included four other nominees for various positions, saw a Democratic senator probe Dr Sinha's knowledge about Singapore.

In his opening statement, Dr Sinha extended his "deep gratitude to President Trump for his nomination, and to Secretary Rubio for his support".

Dr Sinha said in his statement that Singapore is the US' "key strategic partner and friend" in the Indo-Pacific. "Close cooperation with Singapore, along with our other allies and partners in the region, is more critical today than ever before."

"In Singapore, I will look to expand and deepen our defence and security cooperation, economic and trade relationship, and people-to-people ties," Dr Sinha said.

EXCHANGE WITH DUCKWORTH

Before starting her questions, Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth told Dr Sinha that the ambassador role is not something to pick up on a "whim, or because you think it will be glamorous, or because Singapore is a great place to live".

She said that Dr Sinha was not particularly qualified for the role, adding that she was concerned about how his "lack of understanding may even inadvertently cause friction in our critical relationship".

Ms Duckworth then asked Dr Sinha: "How large was the US trade surplus with Singapore in 2024?"

Dr Sinha, who appeared nervous, said US$80 billion, before correcting the figure to US$18 billion.

The senator told him that it was actually US$2.8 billion and that he was "off by a huge factor".