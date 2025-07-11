Commentary: Taking the good with the bad as Southeast Asia comes under US spotlight

SINGAPORE: For years, the foreign policy elite in Washington DC and across Southeast Asian capitals complained the United States did not spend enough time paying attention to the region. That certainly has not been the case this week.

Wednesday (Jul 9) kicked off with Singapore front and centre. “Singapore is our key strategic partner and friend in the Indo-Pacific. Close cooperation with Singapore, along with our other allies and partners in the region, is more critical today than ever before,” Dr Anjani Sinha testified at his confirmation hearing to be US Ambassador there.

On the same day Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth grilled Dr Sinha in the US Capitol at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, US President Donald Trump finished tariffing the rest of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at the White House.

This included new letters to Brunei and the Philippines, after a first set sent on Monday to six Southeast Asian countries and a “deal” announcement with Vietnam last week, meaning tariffs cover all of ASEAN beyond the 10 per cent “baseline” tariff, other than Singapore which has not received a letter and faces the minimum rate.