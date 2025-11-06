US ambassador Anjani Sinha begins tenure in Singapore
“I am deeply honoured to represent the United States in Singapore, a friend of the United States that is a leading hub for American business and a pillar of regional stability,” said Dr Sinha.
SINGAPORE: US Ambassador Dr Anjani K Sinha has arrived in Singapore to begin his tenure, the US Embassy Singapore said on Thursday (Nov 6).
He added that he looked forward to working with the government and people of Singapore to deepen collaboration.
“President Trump has asked me to increase our ambitions for cooperation with Singapore, based on mutual respect and shared priorities. In particular, I am eager to work with Singapore to areas such as technology, energy, and security.”
Dr Sinha, who was confirmed by the US Senate in October, was an orthopaedic surgeon.
He and his wife, retired anesthesiologist Kiki Sinha, have been married for 48 years. They have two children and three grandchildren.
The embassy said Dr Sinha’s appointment reflects the US’ commitment to working with Singapore on shared goals of prosperity and security.
“For nearly 60 years, the partnership between the United States and Singapore has brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries, including in areas of emerging technology, energy security, law enforcement, and military engagements,” it added.
Dr Sinha said: “As a physician, I have spent my career connecting with people and delivering results, and I look forward to applying that same spirit of collaboration to deepen the ties between our two countries.”
SENATE CONFIRMATION HEARING
Dr Sinha made the headlines in July when he struggled with his responses during a Senate confirmation hearing.
The session at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which included four other nominees for various positions, saw a Democratic senator probe Dr Sinha's knowledge about Singapore.
In his opening statement, Dr Sinha extended his "deep gratitude to President Trump for his nomination, and to Secretary Rubio for his support".
Dr Sinha said in his statement that Singapore is the US' "key strategic partner and friend" in the Indo-Pacific. "Close cooperation with Singapore, along with our other allies and partners in the region, is more critical today than ever before."
Before starting her questions, Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth told Dr Sinha that the ambassador role is not something to pick up on a "whim, or because you think it will be glamorous, or because Singapore is a great place to live".
She said that Dr Sinha was not particularly qualified for the role, adding that she was concerned about how his "lack of understanding may even inadvertently cause friction in our critical relationship".
Ms Duckworth then asked Dr Sinha: "How large was the US trade surplus with Singapore in 2024?"
Dr Sinha, who appeared nervous, said US$80 billion, before correcting the figure to US$18 billion.
The senator told him that it was actually US$2.8 billion and that he was "off by a huge factor".
CAREER AND PERSONAL LIFE
According to his official biography, Dr Sinha has decades of experience in orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine.
He earned his medical degree from MGM Medical School and Delhi University in India, where he also completed a Master’s degree in orthopaedic surgery.
Over the course of his career, he built and led specialised practices across eight locations in New York and served as a senior surgical consultant in Florida.
The embassy said his career reflects a deep commitment to advancing healthcare through collaboration with public and private sectors, as well as with medical, legal, and business operators across the healthcare industry.
Dr Sinha and his wife are also involved in philanthropy, supporting numerous institutions of higher education in New Hampshire, New York, and their medical school alma mater in India.