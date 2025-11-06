US ambassador Anjani Sinha begins tenure in Singapore

SINGAPORE: US Ambassador Dr Anjani K Sinha has arrived in Singapore to begin his tenure, the US Embassy Singapore said on Thursday (Nov 6).

“I am deeply honoured to represent the United States in Singapore, a friend of the United States that is a leading hub for American business and a pillar of regional stability,” said Dr Sinha.

He added that he looked forward to working with the government and people of Singapore to deepen collaboration.

“President Trump has asked me to increase our ambitions for cooperation with Singapore, based on mutual respect and shared priorities. In particular, I am eager to work with Singapore to areas such as technology, energy, and security.”

Dr Sinha, who was confirmed by the US Senate in October, was an orthopaedic surgeon.

He and his wife, retired anesthesiologist Kiki Sinha, have been married for 48 years. They have two children and three grandchildren.

The embassy said Dr Sinha’s appointment reflects the US’ commitment to working with Singapore on shared goals of prosperity and security.

“For nearly 60 years, the partnership between the United States and Singapore has brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries, including in areas of emerging technology, energy security, law enforcement, and military engagements,” it added.

Dr Sinha said: “As a physician, I have spent my career connecting with people and delivering results, and I look forward to applying that same spirit of collaboration to deepen the ties between our two countries.”