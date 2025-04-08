Commentary: To deal with bullies, kids should learn their right to self-defence

SINGAPORE: “Go to Akhbar’s and get me some grated coconut.”

For eight-year-old me, this was a terrifying request from my mum. It wasn’t that Akhbar was a scary shopkeeper, but a group of teenagers would torment me every time I made my way there.

I was pale, waifish and had curly locks, and the 15-year-olds who loitered at the void deck would mock my appearance and call me names. Their taunts still give me a sick feeling in the pit of my stomach even as I recount it now.

So viral clips of school bullying, such as the recent incident of two boys tripping and kicking another at Montfort Secondary School, are triggering for me.

Though authorities clarified that all three students shared some responsibility for the incident, the fear evident in the victim's body language saddens me as a former bully victim myself. However, we know too well there is no way to end bullying for good – be it physical or psychological.

But we can be better prepared for it. Especially for our children.