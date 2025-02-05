Commentary: Does choosing a CCA in secondary school need to be this complicated?

SINGAPORE: My younger daughter started secondary school this year, and with that comes the requirement to choose a co-curricular activity (CCA). She told me excitedly about the various CCAs she was interested in and their selection trials.

My reaction: Wait, what? There are selection trials?

I’m aware that sports and performing arts CCAs often have selection trials, but I didn’t expect this for certain clubs – certainly not for the entrepreneurship society she’s keen on.

Before the selection, she had to fill out a form describing her hobbies and interests, and showcase some of her arts and crafts creations. During the trial selection, she teamed up with three other auditionees to devise a useful idea to help households and present it on the spot to the CCA’s teachers-in-charge and student executive committee.

In my schooling days, CCAs were much more accessible to the general student population.