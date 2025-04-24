Commentary: Content creation is no longer just a young person’s game – and that’s a good thing

SINGAPORE: On her phone, Lillian Droniak checks her notifications one more time before pressing “record”. She demonstrates her latest outfit combination for the camera with a confident pose and witty commentary – sharing fashion advice and dating tips to millions of her followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Ms Droniak is just like any run-of-the-mill social media influencer or content creator, save for one fact: She is 95 years old.

Under the handle @grandma_droniak, the US-based senior’s audience spans generations, with viewers from teenagers to fellow seniors commenting with amusement and appreciation for her colourful personality and for the life wisdom she candidly doles out.

When we think of social media influencers, we usually imagine millennials or Gen Z posting the latest fashion trends or performing viral dances. However, Ms Droniak’s is the new face of content creation today – one with more wrinkles than you might expect.

All over the world, younger influencers are grappling with declining engagement rates and algorithm changes. At the same time, there’s been significant growth in online content created by seniors in their 50s, 60s and beyond.

Research from Nielsen Social Analytics shows that in 2024, creator accounts across major platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube managed by those over 50 increased by 52 per cent in Singapore. Older content creators such as @fashiongrannies on TikTok are building cult followings, often boasting millions of engagements.

The word is out: Social media influencing is no longer just a young person’s game.