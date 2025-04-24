Commentary: Content creation is no longer just a young person’s game – and that’s a good thing
As younger influencers everywhere grapple with declining engagement rates, we're seeing a significant growth in online content created by older folks, says digital marketer Hazel Yap.
SINGAPORE: On her phone, Lillian Droniak checks her notifications one more time before pressing “record”. She demonstrates her latest outfit combination for the camera with a confident pose and witty commentary – sharing fashion advice and dating tips to millions of her followers on TikTok and Instagram.
Ms Droniak is just like any run-of-the-mill social media influencer or content creator, save for one fact: She is 95 years old.
Under the handle @grandma_droniak, the US-based senior’s audience spans generations, with viewers from teenagers to fellow seniors commenting with amusement and appreciation for her colourful personality and for the life wisdom she candidly doles out.
When we think of social media influencers, we usually imagine millennials or Gen Z posting the latest fashion trends or performing viral dances. However, Ms Droniak’s is the new face of content creation today – one with more wrinkles than you might expect.
All over the world, younger influencers are grappling with declining engagement rates and algorithm changes. At the same time, there’s been significant growth in online content created by seniors in their 50s, 60s and beyond.
Research from Nielsen Social Analytics shows that in 2024, creator accounts across major platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube managed by those over 50 increased by 52 per cent in Singapore. Older content creators such as @fashiongrannies on TikTok are building cult followings, often boasting millions of engagements.
The word is out: Social media influencing is no longer just a young person’s game.
THE SECRET SAUCE OF SENIOR SUCCESS
In an increasingly crowded digital landscape, what makes these silver content creators stand out?
Firstly, their comparative authenticity cuts through the noise.
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chang Wan-ji and his wife Hsu Sho-er, owners of a laundromat in Taiwan, started posting videos online of themselves dressing up in some of the clothes that had been left in their shop. In just over a year, their Instagram account @wantshowasyoung amassed over 640,000 followers.
In an era where more and more netizens are losing interest and trust in younger influencers for myriad reasons – they tend to have too similar online personalities, for instance, or put out too much sponsored content – older creators bring a refreshing genuineness to social media.
Their content is also typically less polished, partly due to their lesser tech savvy. They aren’t trying as hard to fit a mould or chase trends – they’re simply being themselves and sharing what they know.
Secondly, silver influencers offer something their younger counterparts don’t: Wisdom drawn from decades of life experience.
Their content often revolves around themes such as health, home living, alternative style, travel and ageing gracefully. They often challenge societal stereotypes about growing older, making their content relatable not only to their age group peers but also comforting and inspiring to younger audiences.
For instance, 79-year-old Joan MacDonald (@trainwithjoan) from Canada shares fitness techniques and nutrition advice with her 2 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. Having begun her journey to transform her health at age 70, her content resonates with fitness enthusiasts of all ages, from young adults to fellow seniors commenting appreciation for how she’s inspired them to improve their own health.
Thirdly, they bridge a generational gap.
Many older creators, like Ms Droniak, collaborate with their children or grandchildren, creating content that both appeals across different age demographics and facilitates intergenerational exchange. This approach can help preserve cultural traditions while making them accessible to younger audiences.
“Grandma Luo”, a Chinese woman in her 70s, gained popularity on platforms like Douyin for her traditional homestyle cooking videos showcasing authentic rural recipes from Sichuan province. Her videos often feature labour-intensive traditional techniques and have attracted millions of viewers interested in preserving Chinese culinary heritage.
In many Asian societies, where family relationships remain central to social structures, these intergenerational exchanges often highlight shared cultural values while appreciating evolving perspectives across generations.
BUCKING THE TREND IN A CHANGING DIGITAL LANDSCAPE
As the silver wave of content creation continues to gather steam, brands are taking notice. Companies like NTUC Income and DBS are increasingly partnering with senior creators to reach both older consumers with substantial purchasing power and younger viewers seeking freshness and authenticity.
There’s plenty to suggest that this trend will only continue gaining traction.
In Singapore alone, a quarter of the population will be 65 and over by 2030. This is a notable, sustained expansion of both the creator and audience pools for senior-focused content.
Ever since the pandemic accelerated digital adoption among seniors, older folks are also becoming more and more comfortable with tech and social media – not just for gaining access to vital information and services, but also as a way to stay connected and combat isolation.
In particular, many seniors are increasingly favouring TikTok for its simple, user-friendly interface. In the US alone, YouGov data shows the proportion of weekly TikTok users aged 55 and above has swelled from 9 per cent in 2022 to 14 per cent in 2024.
Ms MacDonald, the 79-year-old fitness influencer, often says: “Deep, transformational growth is available to all of us, no matter our age or starting place.” Having successfully reinvented herself in her 70s, she is just one example that we’re never too old to learn new tricks.
As more seniors take up online content creation – either as a source of income or a hobby – we’re already seeing the potential of this trend for preserving and educating younger generations on cultural and historical traditions.
Perhaps that’s the real future of senior content creation – not just as a new or niche market for sales or trends, but as a path for us to keep an important cultural tradition alive: learning from our elders.
Hazel Yap is co-founder and COO of Serious Media, a digital marketing agency.