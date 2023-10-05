Commentary: Superstitions on Tiger or Dragon year babies won’t disappear, but they will evolve

SINGAPORE: The view that our personal attributes, strengths and luck are related in some way to the positioning of the constellations at the time of birth is an illogical one. And one of the more curious ways in which modern society is changing is that the astrological services industry is booming, even as more people are turning away from religion.

Some may prefer the Greek zodiac, which loosely follows the month of birth. Others may be more familiar with the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac (sheng xiao) based on year of birth, with horoscope predictions an inevitable fixture of Chinese New Year jollities.

For some in Singapore, zodiac lore has enough persuasive power to influence the timing of childbearing, even in this day and age.

According to the government’s annual Population in Brief report released on Friday (Sep 29), the total fertility rate (TFR) for the Chinese population plummeted to 0.87 in 2022, the Year of the Tiger, compared to 1.18 in 2012, the Year of the Dragon.

My colleagues and I at the National University of Singapore estimate that Singaporean Chinese births increase by 9.3 per cent in Dragon years but fall by 7.8 per cent in Tiger years, relative to non-Chinese births, between 1960 and 2007.

The overall TFR hit a historic low of 1.04 in 2022, which likely also reflects marriages delayed by the pandemic and the general downtrend over the years.