Record number of marriages, drop in Singaporean births in 2022

SINGAPORE: There were a record number of citizen marriages last year, while the number of Singaporean births fell, said the annual Population in Brief report that was released on Friday (Sep 29).

In 2022, there were 24,767 citizen marriages, according to the report published by the National Population and Talent Division of the Prime Minister’s Office.

This record high is 5.7 per cent more than the 23,433 citizen marriages in 2021, representing an increase for the second consecutive year since 2020.

The increase could have been contributed by couples resuming their marriage plans after disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the report.

However, the annual average number of citizen marriages in the last five years (22,700) remained lower than that of the preceding five years (23,600).

Brides and grooms are also getting older. The median age at first marriage for citizen grooms was 30.5 and 28.8 years for brides in 2022. This is up from 30.1 for grooms and 27.7 years for brides in 2012.