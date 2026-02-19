Commentary: Singapore films win international awards - they need to win over the local audience too

SINGAPORE: A neighbour once apologised to me out of the blue while we were in the lift. He knew I was a filmmaker and told me he had gone to the cinema to support a Singapore film that had won several international awards.

But he struggled to understand why it had received so much attention. “I’m sorry,” he said, almost embarrassed.

This was not the first time I had heard something like this from friends or acquaintances. More Singapore films are receiving recognition overseas, yet many tend to struggle to attract audiences at home.

There are only a few exceptions, such as Anthony Chen’s 2013 film Ilo Ilo, lauded at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and the Golden Horse Awards, which grossed about S$1.2 million (US$0.95 million) in Singapore. Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) figures from recent years show that local films account for only a small single-digit share of Singapore’s annual box office receipts.

These days, it can feel like a film must be validated externally to be considered successful first – festival selections, awards and the idea of “flying the national flag” – before bringing something “good” home. These international achievements matter. But they should not replace a basic question: Why are Singaporeans not watching our own films?