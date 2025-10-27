Commentary: What Singapore can do to make the one ‘principal doctor’ model work

SINGAPORE: Someone who falls and sustains a hip fracture would typically be admitted under the care of the orthopaedic surgeon, as the specialist in the most acute clinical issue. Say the patient also has diabetes, high blood pressure and felt disorientated before the fall, the surgeon would then bring in an endocrinologist, a cardiologist and a neurologist for input.

But such patients with complex or multiple medical conditions can end up with fragmented care, confused and wondering: Who really is in charge of their care?

Specialists tended to focus on their own organ or disease. As Health Minister Ong Ye Kung put it, patients and caregivers have to repeat their symptoms to each specialist, get prescribed multiple treatments and medications, and end up “trying to make sense of them all” themselves. In a major reform of the public hospital care teams, Mr Ong announced in September that patients will see one “principal doctor” who can integrate care across specialties.

The healthcare needs of Singapore’s ageing population have changed. The obesity rate has risen significantly to about one in eight adults, according to the latest National Population Health Study. The prevalence of chronic diseases remains high and there is a growing concern that more are getting heart problems, strokes and dementia at a younger age.

For coordinated and integrated care, this latest approach consolidates care under a doctor with broad knowledge across multiple specialties. This would be a better way than requiring specialists with already heavy loads to pursue more expertise and competencies outside their chosen specialties (though experienced specialists who have gained such skills can also play the role of the principal doctor).