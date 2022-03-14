Commentary: Is Singapore’s new focus on a fairer, greener society in line with what youths want?

SINGAPORE: This year’s Budget address, with its emphasis on tackling inequality and climate change, has a predecessor.

Speaking at a Singapore University of Technology and Design forum on Apr 16, 2021, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat noted that the traditional five “C”s in Singapore - cash, car, credit card, condo, country club - do not resonate as much with younger generations of Singaporeans.

Instead, three new Cs - to “create”, “care”, and chart” the way forward - are what the young seem more concerned about. Essentially, younger Singaporeans are not as concerned with the pursuit of material goods.

Fast forward to Budget 2022, and it seems these new three Cs have taken centre stage.

Of these, “care” was what I felt received the greatest focus, encapsulating three out of four key planks of the budget: Advancing our green transition; renewing and strengthening our social compact; and developing a fairer and more resilient revenue structure.

Take advancing our green transition, for example. When Finance Minister Lawrence Wong spoke about taking “decisive steps to join the global effort in tackling climate change”, I thought of the urgent call issued last November by young climate activists here for the Government to “boldly accelerate climate action”.

Their recommendations include having Singapore achieve net zero emissions by 2050, rather than 2100, and for a carbon tax to be set at a “sufficiently ambitious level”, higher than the current S$5 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions.

These have both been promised in Budget 2022: Singapore will ramp up decarbonisation to achieve net zero emissions by or around mid-century; and could charge up to S$80 per tonne of emissions in 2030.