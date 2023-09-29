Commentary: ‘Mum-shaming’ of actress Sophie Turner is part of a problem that harms all parents

SOUTHAMPTON, England: Like many celebrity divorces, the split of Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas has been accompanied by a flurry of rumours. It was reported that the break-up happened because the Game Of Thrones actress “likes to party” whereas “he likes to stay at home”.

There has been a swift backlash to this speculation. Commentators from Rolling Stone, Glamour, Vogue, BBC Radio 4 Women’s Hour and others have denounced the rumours as misogyny and “mum-shaming”.

It is not surprising that these comments hit a nerve. Many parents, far less famous than Turner, have had their own experiences of shaming.

The parents who make use of childcare and hear comments like: “Why do people have children when they don’t mean to raise them?” Or the observation that you are “so lucky” that the father of your children has agreed to “babysit” so you can attend work drinks.

This was evident in the Turner-Jonas discourse too, with Jonas painted as caring for the couple’s children “pretty much all of the time” in recent months.