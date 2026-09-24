Commentary: Return of tensions in the South China Sea was a matter of time

LANCASTER, England: Tensions are once again on the rise in Asia’s most contentious waterway, after a period of relative quiet in the South China Sea.

Clashes on the water have become sharper and more frequent since July. The most serious confrontation was on Jul 20, when Chinese Coast Guard personnel and Philippine marines fought with batons and paddles near Second Thomas Shoal, with a Filipino marine receiving a serious blow to the head. Most recently on Friday (Sep 18), Chinese and Philippine vessels collided near Sabina Shoal.

The return of such regular clashes was all but inevitable.

China has long sought control in the disputed waters and its level of activity has notably increased across multiple sites this year. Its efforts appear more and more to be about turning its presence into what the Chinese Coast Guard calls more systematic “management and control” of the waters.