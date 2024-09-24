Commentary: Sri Lankans made it clear they want change in a historic election

COLOMBO: It’s a slightly scary feeling when the hotel manager calls you in your room and tells you that the police have put the whole country into curfew, and you cannot go outside. But perhaps that’s my fault for travelling to Sri Lanka during a presidential election.

This is a country that has been in crisis mode for some time. But my perspective here on the ground, (the curfew was lifted at midday Sunday, Sep 22), was that the election vibe on the streets has been nothing but peaceful, something echoed by the electoral commission.

The locals I have met have made it clear they were wanting systemic change for the country. And this was a particular message shared by my driver on the three-hour drive from Colombo to Kandy.

SRI LANKA’S ECONOMIC WOES

This is the first election since the mass protests of 2022 that ousted the country’s leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa and saw the worst economic crisis hit under his leadership. That anger for the decade-long rule of the Rajapaksa family runs deep. He is seen as the cause of the crisis blamed for mismanagement and corruption.

Straight after he fled the country, Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed and oversaw the difficult reforms to avoid bankruptcy. He took loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and countries including China, India and the Arab nations. All of this has added to Sri Lanka’s economic woes as it now sits on a massive debt burden.