Commentary: Supersonic jets are making a comeback - but despite the hype, don’t expect to book yet

BRISBANE: Late last week, American company Boom Supersonic flew faster than the speed of sound with its XB-1 supersonic demonstrator aircraft. It’s now the first piloted non-military aircraft to break the sound barrier since the Concorde was retired from service in 2003.

It’s the first step in Boom’s ambitious goal to have supersonic airliners carry passengers by 2029.

But what exactly is supersonic travel? There are good reasons why it’s not more common, despite the hype.

WHAT IS SUPERSONIC FLIGHT?

The Mach number is defined as a plane’s speed divided by the speed that sound waves move through the air. To “break the sound barrier” means to fly faster than the speed of sound, with Mach numbers greater than 1.

The Mach number is an important ratio: As a plane flies, it disturbs the air in front of it. These disturbances move at the speed of sound. In supersonic flight these disturbances combine to form shock waves around the vehicle.

When people say you can see a fighter jet before you hear it, they’re referring to supersonic flight: Fighter jets can travel at around Mach 2.

The sound from the fighter jet is trapped inside its shock wave; until the shock wave moves to your position on the ground, you won’t hear the plane.