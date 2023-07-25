Commentary: Tattoos have reached a turning point at work

LONDON: “Marketa parties in a gown . . . but keeps her trainers on,” marvelled a headline in British tabloid the Daily Mail last week about Marketa Vondrousova, Wimbledon’s new women’s tennis champion.

A photo with the report confirmed that the 24-year-old Czech had gone to a celebratory ball on Jul 16 in a strapless black gown and a pair of white trainers.

But just as I was working myself up into a snit about the cultural oppression of women sensible enough to wear comfortable shoes to a black tie do, I noticed something else in the photo.

What were all those black squiggles on Vondrousova’s arms? From the wrists right up to her shoulders? Were they . . . tattoos?

They were. As more attentive Wimbledon watchers had clocked days earlier, Vondrousova, who got her first tattoo for her 16th birthday, has amassed so many since that she has lost count of the total. Her arms are festooned with a sword, a fairy, a heart and slogans such as “no rain, no flowers”, that presumably make some sense to a star athlete.

ARE TATTOOS NOW SO THOROUGHLY MAINSTREAM?

My first thought about this was that it was a wonder Wimbledon’s famously demanding dress code allowed it. Organisers only agreed last year to relax their all-white clothing rules so female players could wear dark undershorts and avoid the added stress of playing in white while menstruating.

My second thought was, if Wimbledon doesn’t care, and if the Daily Mail finds trainers under a gown more noteworthy, what’s going on in the office? Are tattoos now so thoroughly mainstream that even the most buttoned-up employers no longer police them?