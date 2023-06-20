Commentary: The murky world of the job reference

LONDON: It normally starts with an email.

“Hi”, it might brightly begin, even though it comes from someone in your distant working past who was at best, as far as you can remember, deeply unexceptional.

All this time later, that someone is looking for help to get a new job. A reference or an endorsement, from you.

Welcome to one of the more fraught moments in modern working life: A request to recommend someone you never rated.

I like to think there was a time when a measure of decorum prevented such awkward demands. But if there ever was, it is over, judging from the pained conversations I have had recently with would-be referees.

A MORAL DILEMMA

“It’s a moral dilemma,” said one executive who had been repeatedly assailed by ex-colleagues he remembered for all the wrong reasons. Lazy. Untrustworthy. Ordinary. Unpleasantly demanding. The thought of helping to foist any of them on a hapless new employer was dispiriting. At the same time, he hated being rude.

In the end, he did exactly what many have doubtless done in his place. Offered some friendly verbal advice and then quietly ghosted away before a request for a formal written job reference materialised.