Commentary: Will cutting administrative work help schools recruit more teachers?

THE CHALLENGING TASK OF CARING FOR STUDENTS

Another major MOE focus is students’ social and emotional well-being. All teachers have a shared responsibility to foster a “caring and enabling school environment”, which includes building positive teacher-student relationships and peer relationships among students. This task cannot be accomplished overnight, nor is it easily quantified.

The idea of “care” is a powerful and at times challenging one for teachers. For instance, teachers play a crucial role in detecting signs of student self-harm or domestic child abuse. Some teachers take on the task of patrolling the neighbourhood around the school after the school day has ended in a bid to ensure students’ safety and well-being.

In 2022, then Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing rejected the idea of imposing an upper limit on teachers’ work hours as “unrealistic” because teachers would still work “way beyond” what is expected of them.

Partnerships with parents are also an important aspect of teachers’ work. Some teachers text parents with instructions regarding students’ homework. Others conduct workshops for parents on topics such as supporting children in learning mathematics and enhancing children’s English language skills.

Here, as in the case of teacher-student relationships, the boundaries between work and personal time may get blurred at times. The MOE has issued two sets of guidelines, first in 2019 and then in 2024, in a bid to discourage parents from contacting teachers after school hours for non-urgent matters.

Besides their work with students and parents, teachers must also dedicate time to their professional development through activities like mentoring colleagues and participating in workshops.