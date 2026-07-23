Commentary: Should testosterone be in the US military's playbook?

NO LINK WITH LONGEVITY AND PERFORMANCE?

Testosterone is the main male sex hormone. It is critical to sexual development; it deepens the voice and promotes the growth of body hair; it helps to build and strengthen muscles and bones. It also regulates sex drive and sperm production.

Hegseth said the initiative would improve “combat readiness” and cited the hormone’s link to longevity and performance. But while there is a clear and agreed threshold for being low-T, not all men suffer as a result. Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), often a gel, is usually recommended only when low levels come with symptoms, which include lowered fertility, weak muscles, fatigue and poor concentration.

Saira Hameed, consultant endocrinologist at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust in London and author of Signals: The Inside Story of Our Hormones, tells me there is no robust evidence linking testosterone to longevity. She adds that because low-T individuals can have no symptoms and others can respond differently to treatment, “TRT doesn’t guarantee heightened cognitive or physical performance”.

But overtreatment, she adds, does carry risks. Too much testosterone can thicken the blood, raising the risk of clots, impair fertility, cause liver inflammation and quicken tumour growth in the prostate. It can also trigger mood changes, including aggression and hypersexuality, and acne.

TRT, she adds, should only be administered under medical supervision.

“We endocrinologists would urge caution. The body’s hormones are perfectly calibrated, and most men will go through their lives without any issue with their testosterone level. Testosterone is essential for men’s health ... but it’s not a case of if some is good, then more must be even better.”