Commentary: Trump wants cheaper diesel, but Ukraine could pay the price

SINGAPORE: United States President Donald Trump has blindsided Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy twice in almost as many days: First on Friday (Oct 9), when Mr Trump permitted Russian diesel imports into the US under a sanctions waiver running until April 2027. Then on Sunday, when he declared that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to cease attacking each other’s energy infrastructure, which neither has confirmed.

Mr Trump’s U-turn on Russian diesel is all the more drastic since it comes only three weeks after he signed a new law that authorises tariffs of up to 100 per cent on the top purchasers of Russian energy. Instead, Russia has gained a reprieve from the US.

With the midterm elections looming, many US consumers grappling with rising fuel prices blame this on Mr Trump's ongoing war against Iran. For Mr Trump to now blame the diesel shortfall on Ukraine’s long-range attacks on Russian refineries – and to suggest the solution is Russian diesel – amounts to theatrical misdirection.

As Mr Zelenskyy has pointed out with exasperation, Russia also continues to strike energy infrastructure in Ukraine, including at least six targets just hours after Mr Trump declared the energy ceasefire “effective immediately”.