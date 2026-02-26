Commentary: My aunties now debate Trump’s tariffs on Indonesia. Here’s what they miss

JAKARTA: Indonesian family WhatsApp groups are often a reliable barometer of national mood. So, when my aunties started debating tariff percentages – rather than forwarding TikTok videos about herbal remedies – it was clear that trade policy had gone mainstream.

They may not be economists, but they understand the scoreboard. Zero per cent is a win, 19 per cent acceptable, but anything higher a failure. It is intuitive, but also incomplete.

Tariffs are not a scoreboard. They are one variable in a much larger equation.

Investors rarely fixate on a single percentage point. They assess what that number implies about risk. How long do permits take? Are customs procedures applied consistently? Are rules of origin interpreted the same way across ports? Do regulations change midstream?

In practice, a five-point tariff difference can matter less than a six-month licensing delay.